Narwhal Capital Management Sells 3,590 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM)

Narwhal Capital Management lowered its position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,162 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 3,590 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 688.5% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $56.95 on Monday. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a one year low of $48.56 and a one year high of $76.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The wireless technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 36.66% and a net margin of 10.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on QCOM. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, January 18th. Raymond James set a $65.00 price objective on QUALCOMM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. BidaskClub raised QUALCOMM from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down from $67.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.95.

In related news, EVP James H. Thompson sold 40,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $2,030,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,161,775.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

