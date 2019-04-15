Murphy Oil (MUR) Lifted to Neutral at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has $31.50 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $29.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Murphy Oil from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $23.00 price objective on Murphy Oil and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $31.00 price objective on Murphy Oil and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised Murphy Oil from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Murphy Oil from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.54.

Shares of MUR stock opened at $29.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 2.21. Murphy Oil has a fifty-two week low of $21.51 and a fifty-two week high of $36.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $692.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.85 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 15.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Murphy Oil will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.37%.

In other news, VP John B. Gardner sold 8,364 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $242,054.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MUR. QS Investors LLC increased its position in Murphy Oil by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 43,660 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Murphy Oil by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 107,892 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its position in Murphy Oil by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 118,902 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Ffcm LLC increased its position in Murphy Oil by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 18,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Murphy Oil by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 210,915 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. 87.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

