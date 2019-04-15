Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Purchases Shares of 10,990 Varex Imaging Corp (VREX)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VREX. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 2,048.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 5,080 shares in the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VREX shares. Sidoti started coverage on Varex Imaging in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Varex Imaging from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Varex Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Varex Imaging in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Varex Imaging has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.20.

Shares of Varex Imaging stock opened at $33.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Varex Imaging Corp has a 12-month low of $21.57 and a 12-month high of $39.39.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $185.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.73 million. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Varex Imaging Corp will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

