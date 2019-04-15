Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Purchases New Holdings in Heartland Express, Inc. (HTLD)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Heartland Express by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Heartland Express by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Heartland Express by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Heartland Express by 3.6% in the third quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 42,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Heartland Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTLD opened at $19.51 on Monday. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $21.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.75.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.09%.

In other Heartland Express news, VP Kent Daryl Rigdon sold 1,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $30,898.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,128 shares in the company, valued at $22,661.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 42.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HTLD. Zacks Investment Research cut Heartland Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. BidaskClub cut Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Heartland Express in a report on Sunday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

