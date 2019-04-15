Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Acquires Shares of 21,480 Garrett Motion Inc (GTX)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion Inc (NYSE:GTX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GTX opened at $17.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.26. Garrett Motion Inc has a 12-month low of $11.01 and a 12-month high of $22.00.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $799.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.48 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Garrett Motion Inc will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GTX shares. Barclays set a $14.00 price target on shares of Garrett Motion and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Garrett Motion from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Garrett Motion in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Garrett Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Desjardins lowered shares of Garrett Motion to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

About Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers. Its integrated vehicle health management tools detect intermittent faults and anomalies to provide understanding of the real-time health of a vehicle system.

