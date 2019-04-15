MSA Safety Inc (MSA) Receives $106.10 Average Price Target from Analysts

MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.10.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSA. ValuEngine lowered MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSA Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of MSA Safety in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on MSA Safety in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $98.30 target price on the stock.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

In other MSA Safety news, Director L Edward Shaw, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $5,201,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 467,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,602,096.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William M. Lambert sold 24,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $2,545,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,871,969. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ffcm LLC raised its position in MSA Safety by 329.5% in the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in MSA Safety in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of MSA Safety by 672.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSA stock traded down $0.63 on Friday, hitting $107.01. The stock had a trading volume of 19,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,492. MSA Safety has a one year low of $83.07 and a one year high of $110.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 1.31.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 27.35% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $361.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that MSA Safety will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

Featured Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.