Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.76 and last traded at $8.78, with a volume of 20298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.77.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wedbush set a $13.50 price target on Mr. Cooper Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. ValuEngine lowered Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays set a $18.00 price target on Mr. Cooper Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Mr. Cooper Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mr. Cooper Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.63.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $792.06 million, a PE ratio of 75.08 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter worth about $3,473,000. Regent Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter worth about $497,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Mr. Cooper Group (COOP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.76” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/15/mr-cooper-group-coop-sets-new-52-week-low-at-8-76.html.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.