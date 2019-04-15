Morgan Stanley (MS) Shares Bought by Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 31.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,495 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley accounts for about 2.0% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,379,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 115.5% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 86,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 46,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Paul C. Wirth sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total transaction of $1,060,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,166,914.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 15,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $675,209.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,876,779.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on MS shares. HSBC set a $48.00 price target on Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Morgan Stanley to a “buy ms” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.81.

NYSE MS traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 560,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,689,482. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $36.74 and a 1-year high of $55.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.17). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

