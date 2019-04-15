Moody’s (MCO) Hits New 1-Year High at $189.10

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $189.10 and last traded at $188.62, with a volume of 12615 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $187.11.

MCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $170.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a report on Friday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Moody’s to $182.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $178.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.96, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 268.11% and a net margin of 29.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 25th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.06%.

In related news, insider Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 44,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.95, for a total value of $8,120,656.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 229,749 shares in the company, valued at $42,262,328.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter worth $106,236,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 172,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 5.0% during the first quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 8,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 6.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 112,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,872,000 after buying an additional 6,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s (NYSE:MCO)

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

