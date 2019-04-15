Monkey Project (MONK) Price Hits $0.0491

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. During the last seven days, Monkey Project has traded 26.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Monkey Project coin can currently be bought for $0.0491 or 0.00000949 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Monkey Project has a market capitalization of $278,610.00 and approximately $378.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00005532 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000130 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000093 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Monkey Project Profile

Monkey Project (MONK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. Monkey Project’s total supply is 5,675,268 coins. Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_ . The official website for Monkey Project is www.monkey.vision

Monkey Project Coin Trading

Monkey Project can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monkey Project should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monkey Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

