Mondelez International (MDLZ) Price Target Raised to $56.00 at UBS Group

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) had its price target raised by investment analysts at UBS Group to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.47% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.90.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Shares of MDLZ opened at $49.79 on Monday. Mondelez International has a 52 week low of $37.42 and a 52 week high of $50.05. The company has a market cap of $71.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 10,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.86, for a total value of $501,937.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,401,322.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alejandro Lorenzo sold 26,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $1,236,728.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,784,480.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,127 shares of company stock valued at $3,398,519 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Mondelez International by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in Mondelez International by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Mondelez International by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 8,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Whitnell & Co. raised its stake in Mondelez International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 50,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Mondelez International by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 76.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.