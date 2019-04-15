Mohawk Industries (MHK) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Input cost inflation, higher transportation expenses and increased start-up costs have been a cause of concern for Mohawk. Again, slowing macro outlook in North America, uncertainties around U.S. housing, coupled with macro trends in Europe and Australia added to the woes. The company has a cautious stance for 2019, given slowing market conditions and oil volatility that is making its expenses unpredictable. Estimates for 2019 have displayed a downward trend. Meanwhile, shares of Mohawk have declined 44.8% over the past year. Earnings estimates for 2019 have remain unchanged over the past 60 days, limiting upside potential for the stock. Although Mohawk is trying hard to offset the negatives by increasing prices, expanding in growing channels, introducing new products and foraying into geographies, we wait for a better visibility.”

MHK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Friday, February 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.55.

Mohawk Industries stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $133.15. 12,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,504. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Mohawk Industries has a 52-week low of $109.35 and a 52-week high of $247.13. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.51.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.04. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 2,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total value of $301,710.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,389. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 14,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $2,000,706.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MHK. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the first quarter worth about $547,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 35.1% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 6.2% during the first quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 359,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,367,000 after acquiring an additional 20,848 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

