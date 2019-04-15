Mobile Mini (MINI) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mobile Mini, Inc. is the world’s leading provider of portable storage solutions through its total rental fleet of approximately 210,900 storage solutions containers and office units and a leading provider of tank and pump solutions in the U.S., with a rental fleet of approximately 12,000 units. Mobile Mini’s network is comprised of 156 locations in the U.S., U.K., and Canada. Mobile Mini international presence and diverse fleet enables to meet customers’ storage and tank-and-pump rental requirements whenever and wherever they need. Mobile Mini is committed to providing the most secure and convenient storage, tank and pump solutions. Mobile Mini Company takes pride in convenience, customer service, and high-security products, and Mobile Mini are always looking for ways to improve services and exceed your expectations. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on MINI. BidaskClub upgraded Mobile Mini from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Mobile Mini from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered Mobile Mini from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Mobile Mini from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mobile Mini currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Shares of Mobile Mini stock opened at $33.80 on Thursday. Mobile Mini has a 12 month low of $29.46 and a 12 month high of $50.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.04). Mobile Mini had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mobile Mini will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MINI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,560,000. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,659,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Mobile Mini by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,466,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,539,000 after purchasing an additional 168,061 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Mobile Mini by 285.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 163,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after purchasing an additional 120,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Mobile Mini by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,610,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,187,000 after purchasing an additional 91,893 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mobile Mini

Mobile Mini, Inc provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank & Pump Solutions. The company offers various portable storage and office products, including steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving construction companies, large and small retailers, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for application in the storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, documents and records, and other goods.

