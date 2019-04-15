Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group upgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

NYSE MUFG opened at $5.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $65.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.46. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.64 and a fifty-two week high of $6.87.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.61 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 15.31%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUFG. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $732,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 29,887 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $491,000. ERn Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan and internationally. Its Retail Banking Business Group segment offers a range of products and services, such as bank deposits, loans, asset management and administration services, investment products, and settlement services.

