Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group upgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.
NYSE MUFG opened at $5.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $65.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.46. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.64 and a fifty-two week high of $6.87.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUFG. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $732,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 29,887 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $491,000. ERn Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan and internationally. Its Retail Banking Business Group segment offers a range of products and services, such as bank deposits, loans, asset management and administration services, investment products, and settlement services.
