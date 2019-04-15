Millennium Management LLC Lowers Stake in Navigators Group Inc (NAVG)

Millennium Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Navigators Group Inc (NASDAQ:NAVG) by 70.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 187,455 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Navigators Group were worth $5,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Navigators Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Navigators Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 310,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Navigators Group by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 90,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,242,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Navigators Group by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,221,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $222,617,000 after acquiring an additional 340,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Navigators Group by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. 73.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NAVG opened at $69.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.33 and a beta of 0.36. Navigators Group Inc has a twelve month low of $54.03 and a twelve month high of $71.45.

NAVG has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Navigators Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Navigators Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navigators Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Navigators Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

Navigators Group Company Profile

The Navigators Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, underwrites marine, property and casualty, and professional liability insurance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through the U.S. Insurance, International Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Corporate segments.

