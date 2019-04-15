Millennium Management LLC Has $5.23 Million Stake in Upland Software Inc (UPLD)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its stake in Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,486 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 61,338 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.89% of Upland Software worth $5,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UPLD. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Upland Software by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,959 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in Upland Software by 356.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 4,139 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Upland Software in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new stake in Upland Software in the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Upland Software by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 10,887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UPLD shares. BidaskClub upgraded Upland Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded Upland Software from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Upland Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.67.

In other Upland Software news, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 41,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total transaction of $1,711,514.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 304,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,576,209.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,565,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,978,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,431 shares of company stock worth $3,959,128. Corporate insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software stock opened at $41.49 on Monday. Upland Software Inc has a 1-year low of $25.12 and a 1-year high of $43.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $899.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.66.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $45.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.17 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 25.28% and a negative net margin of 6.64%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Upland Software Inc will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

