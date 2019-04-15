Millennium Management LLC Boosts Holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG)

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 761.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,569 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.25% of The Ensign Group worth $5,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Interstate Bank grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 235.2% during the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ENSG shares. ValuEngine cut shares of The Ensign Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of The Ensign Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Ensign Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The Ensign Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $51.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a one year low of $27.15 and a one year high of $54.56.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $544.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.15 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. This is a boost from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.61%.

In related news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 19,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total transaction of $913,107.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 228,505 shares in the company, valued at $10,872,267.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

