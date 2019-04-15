Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Boosts Stake in Vista Outdoor Inc (VSTO)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) by 366.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,068 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vista Outdoor by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,311,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,331,000 after buying an additional 249,541 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vista Outdoor by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,797,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,720,000 after buying an additional 130,058 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Vista Outdoor by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,797,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,720,000 after buying an additional 130,058 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Vista Outdoor by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,719,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,571,000 after buying an additional 622,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Vista Outdoor by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,102,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,518,000 after buying an additional 215,378 shares in the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VSTO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Friday, February 8th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.88.

NYSE VSTO opened at $7.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Vista Outdoor Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.78 and a fifty-two week high of $19.41. The firm has a market cap of $460.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.05.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Vista Outdoor had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 29.12%. The company had revenue of $467.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Vista Outdoor’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

