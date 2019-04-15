MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Sells 13,969 Shares of Wabash National Co. (WNC)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) by 33.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,969 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wabash National were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Wabash National by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 171,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after buying an additional 22,127 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wabash National by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,269,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,749,000 after buying an additional 155,927 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Wabash National by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 32,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 12,460 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Wabash National during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Wabash National by 121.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 121,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Wabash National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Wabash National in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Shares of WNC stock opened at $14.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Wabash National Co. has a 12-month low of $12.25 and a 12-month high of $22.18. The company has a market cap of $814.71 million, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.96.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.09). Wabash National had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $610.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Wabash National Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is 22.22%.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes transportation and diversified industrial products; and provides services primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, steel coil haulers, and RoadRailer trailers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

