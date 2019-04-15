MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Has $349,000 Holdings in Denbury Resources Inc. (DNR)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) by 35.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 204,313 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 113,057 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Denbury Resources were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in Denbury Resources in the fourth quarter worth $658,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Denbury Resources by 190.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,104,908 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,428 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Denbury Resources by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 709,236 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 41,020 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Denbury Resources by 3,562.6% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 743,509 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,610,000 after purchasing an additional 723,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Denbury Resources by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,639,414 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $11,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,038 shares in the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Christian S. Kendall bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,751,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,503,530. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Imperial Capital set a $2.00 price target on Denbury Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Denbury Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. TheStreet raised Denbury Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Denbury Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Johnson Rice cut Denbury Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.36.

NYSE:DNR opened at $2.38 on Monday. Denbury Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.39 and a 1 year high of $6.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 3.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Denbury Resources had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 21.90%. The business had revenue of $336.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Denbury Resources Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Denbury Resources

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

