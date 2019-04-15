MetalCoin Price Reaches $0.0093 on Exchanges (METAL)

MetalCoin (CURRENCY:METAL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. One MetalCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0093 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MetalCoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. MetalCoin has a total market capitalization of $714,733.00 and $0.00 worth of MetalCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.61 or 0.01556427 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00012775 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00001138 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00001717 BTC.

MetalCoin Profile

MetalCoin (METAL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 14th, 2014. MetalCoin’s total supply is 76,925,527 coins. MetalCoin’s official Twitter account is @MetalCoinTeam . The official website for MetalCoin is www.metalmoshpit.com

Buying and Selling MetalCoin

MetalCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetalCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetalCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetalCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

