Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Invests $9.41 Million in Emerson Electric Co. (EMR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 157,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,406,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 47,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $700,000. Selz Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,149,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,301,000 after purchasing an additional 7,381 shares during the last quarter. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. Barclays lowered shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird set a $70.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.60 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.61.

EMR opened at $72.10 on Monday. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.38 and a fifty-two week high of $79.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $43.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.24.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 24.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

