Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Invests $1.51 Million in New Residential Investment Corp (NRZ)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 106,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 45,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in New Residential Investment by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 175,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,493,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Capital LLC lifted its position in New Residential Investment by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 17,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. 49.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other New Residential Investment news, CEO Michael Nierenberg bought 60,000 shares of New Residential Investment stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 995,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,423,308. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of New Residential Investment stock opened at $16.61 on Monday. New Residential Investment Corp has a one year low of $13.86 and a one year high of $18.75. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.10.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 57.58%. The firm had revenue of $266.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that New Residential Investment Corp will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.04%. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is 84.03%.

NRZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Nomura initiated coverage on New Residential Investment in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

