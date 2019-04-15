Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys New Holdings in Toll Brothers Inc (TOL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 39,693 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 32,308 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Toll Brothers by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management grew its position in Toll Brothers by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 7,347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Toll Brothers by 694.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Toll Brothers by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,421 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. 82.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total value of $151,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,801.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Richard T. Hartman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.18, for a total transaction of $371,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 76,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,819.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $965,520. 9.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TOL shares. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Friday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Friday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Toll Brothers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.14.

Toll Brothers stock opened at $37.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.00. Toll Brothers Inc has a 1-year low of $28.68 and a 1-year high of $43.83.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Toll Brothers’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Toll Brothers Inc will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 9.34%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

