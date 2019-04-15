Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires Shares of 25,708 Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 25,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 236.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $70.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.48. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.77 and a 52 week high of $72.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 4.86%. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 24.35%.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Chad Roderick Martin sold 8,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total value of $513,409.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Rouse sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total value of $160,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Sunday, February 17th. Stephens assumed coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Monday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.26 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Friday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.95.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

