Melrose Industries (MRO) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank

Melrose Industries (LON:MRO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MRO. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Friday, February 1st. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Friday, March 8th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.01) target price on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 247 ($3.23).

Melrose Industries stock opened at GBX 190.50 ($2.49) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.15. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion and a PE ratio of -15.88. Melrose Industries has a 12-month low of GBX 145.95 ($1.91) and a 12-month high of GBX 248.80 ($3.25).

In related news, insider David Lis sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 185 ($2.42), for a total transaction of £6,475 ($8,460.73).

Melrose Industries Company Profile

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air and security, and other industrial businesses. Its Aerospace segment supplies airframe and engine structures, landing gears, specialist technologies, and aftermarket services for commercial and military aircraft. The company's Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and integrates driveline technologies for car manufacturers; and operates as an all-wheel drive systems integrator and electric powertrain systems engineer.

