Medtronic PLC (MDT) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,716 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic by 158.0% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 369 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Highwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, IMS Capital Management purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. 81.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Oppenheimer set a $104.00 target price on Medtronic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Medtronic from $101.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Medtronic from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Medtronic from $113.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.39.

Medtronic stock opened at $86.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $117.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.81. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $78.29 and a fifty-two week high of $100.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 16.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.93%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

