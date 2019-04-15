Medtronic PLC (MDT) Shares Bought by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 15.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,766 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,444 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 158.0% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 369 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, IMS Capital Management bought a new position in Medtronic in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $86.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.81. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $78.29 and a 1 year high of $100.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.93%.

MDT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.39.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/15/medtronic-plc-mdt-shares-bought-by-calamos-wealth-management-llc.html.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Further Reading: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.