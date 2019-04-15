Mediclinic International (MDC) Price Target Lowered to GBX 410 at Barclays

Mediclinic International (LON:MDC) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 410 ($5.36) in a report released on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mediclinic International to an overweight rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 394 ($5.15) in a research report on Monday, January 7th. HSBC dropped their target price on Mediclinic International from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 428.50 ($5.60).

Shares of LON MDC opened at GBX 314.60 ($4.11) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.80. Mediclinic International has a 52 week low of GBX 293.10 ($3.83) and a 52 week high of GBX 712.40 ($9.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.35, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Mediclinic International plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates private hospitals. The company offers acute care, specialist-orientated, and multidisciplinary healthcare services under the Mediclinic and Hirslanden brand names. It operates 17 private acute care hospitals and 4 clinics with approximately 1,805 inpatient beds in Switzerland; 49 acute care private hospitals and 2 day clinics in South Africa, and 3 hospitals in Namibia with approximately 8,131 inpatient beds; and 6 acute care private hospitals and 22 clinics with approximately 748 inpatient beds in the United Arab Emirates.

