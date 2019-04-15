MediBloc [MEDX] Tops One Day Volume of $48,032.00 (MEDX)

MediBloc [MEDX] (CURRENCY:MEDX) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 15th. MediBloc [MEDX] has a total market cap of $0.00 and $48,032.00 worth of MediBloc [MEDX] was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MediBloc [MEDX] has traded down 17.6% against the US dollar. One MediBloc [MEDX] token can currently be purchased for about $0.0085 or 0.00000128 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, DEx.top, IDEX and Cashierest.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $632.58 or 0.12529509 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00045197 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000319 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00001125 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00025731 BTC.

MediBloc [MEDX] Token Profile

MediBloc [MEDX] is a token. Its genesis date was May 28th, 2018. MediBloc [MEDX]’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. MediBloc [MEDX]’s official Twitter account is @_MediBloc . The official website for MediBloc [MEDX] is medibloc.org . The official message board for MediBloc [MEDX] is medium.com/medibloc

MediBloc [MEDX] Token Trading

MediBloc [MEDX] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX, Coinrail, DEx.top, Bittrex, Coinsuper, IDEX, Kryptono, Upbit, Gate.io and Cashierest. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [MEDX] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediBloc [MEDX] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MediBloc [MEDX] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

