MediBloc [ERC20] Market Cap Tops $19.25 Million (MEDX)

MediBloc [ERC20] (CURRENCY:MEDX) traded down 15.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 15th. One MediBloc [ERC20] token can now be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000118 BTC on major exchanges including Cashierest, Gate.io, IDEX and CPDAX. Over the last week, MediBloc [ERC20] has traded 19.5% higher against the dollar. MediBloc [ERC20] has a market capitalization of $19.25 million and $8.26 million worth of MediBloc [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $634.12 or 0.12544954 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00044466 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000332 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00001093 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00025258 BTC.

MediBloc [ERC20] Token Profile

MediBloc [ERC20] is a token. It launched on May 28th, 2018. MediBloc [ERC20]’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,229,031,694 tokens. MediBloc [ERC20]’s official website is medibloc.org . MediBloc [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @_MediBloc . The official message board for MediBloc [ERC20] is medium.com/medibloc

MediBloc [ERC20] Token Trading

MediBloc [ERC20] can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, Coinrail, Gate.io, Cashierest, CPDAX, Kryptono, IDEX, Bittrex, Upbit and Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [ERC20] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediBloc [ERC20] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MediBloc [ERC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

