Maximine Coin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $28.57 Million (MXM)

Maximine Coin (CURRENCY:MXM) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 15th. Maximine Coin has a total market capitalization of $134.43 million and $28.57 million worth of Maximine Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Maximine Coin has traded up 14.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Maximine Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0815 or 0.00001610 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Rfinex and CoinBene.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Maximine Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00006347 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00376877 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00019794 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002247 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $57.08 or 0.01127251 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00211603 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00001542 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00005821 BTC.

Maximine Coin Profile

Maximine Coin’s total supply is 16,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,649,000,000 tokens. The official website for Maximine Coin is maximine.io . The Reddit community for Maximine Coin is /r/maximine and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maximine Coin’s official Twitter account is @maximinecoin

Buying and Selling Maximine Coin

Maximine Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Rfinex, CoinBene and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maximine Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maximine Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maximine Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maximine Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maximine Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.