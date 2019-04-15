Maxim Group Begins Coverage on Powerbridge Technologies (PBTS)

Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

“We estimate Powerbridge is serving a ~$3B Information Technology TAM related to reducing friction for China international trade, which is poised to grow at high single-digits. CY18 revenue growth of 10% on CY17 S&M growth of 6% demonstrates that the business model is scalable, meaning aggressive investment in CY18 bodes positively for driving significant market share gains from the current ~1% Level. 12-month price target of $11.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

PBTS stock opened at $5.72 on Friday. Powerbridge Technologies has a 1 year low of $5.10 and a 1 year high of $7.85.

Powerbridge Technologies Co, Ltd. provides software application and technology solutions and services primarily in China. The company offers Powerbridge System Solutions, which include Trade Enterprise and Trade Compliance, as well as Import & Export Loan and Insurance Processing for customers to streamline their trade operations, trade logistics, and regulatory compliance.

