Maverick Chain Price Tops $0.0058 on Major Exchanges (MVC)

Maverick Chain (CURRENCY:MVC) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 15th. One Maverick Chain token can now be purchased for about $0.0058 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinEgg and DEx.top. During the last week, Maverick Chain has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. Maverick Chain has a total market capitalization of $623,541.00 and approximately $95,064.00 worth of Maverick Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maverick Chain Token Profile

Maverick Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,936,231 tokens. Maverick Chain’s official Twitter account is @MaverickChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maverick Chain is /r/MaverickChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maverick Chain’s official website is www.mvchain.net

Maverick Chain Token Trading

Maverick Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg and DEx.top. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maverick Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maverick Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

