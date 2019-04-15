Mattel Inc (MAT) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 487,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 887 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Mattel were worth $4,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAT. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Mattel by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 885,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,841,000 after acquiring an additional 74,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mattel by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,880,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,678,000 after acquiring an additional 277,605 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Mattel during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Mattel by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 55,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 19,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Mattel by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 268,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MAT. ValuEngine upgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Mattel in a report on Thursday, February 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on Mattel to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.46.

Shares of Mattel stock opened at $13.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26. Mattel Inc has a 52 week low of $9.09 and a 52 week high of $17.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 1.46.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.15. Mattel had a negative return on equity of 43.47% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Mattel Inc will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Eilola sold 10,904 shares of Mattel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $171,410.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger Lynch bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 129,425 shares of company stock valued at $1,807,179 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Mattel Profile

Mattel, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of toy products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: North America, International, and American Girl. It offers Mattel Girls & Boys branded products, including Barbie dolls and accessories, Monster High, DC Super Hero Girls, Enchantimals, Polly Pocket, Hot Wheels and Matchbox vehicles and play sets, CARS, DC Comics, WWE Wrestling, Minecraft, Toy Story, and games and puzzles.

