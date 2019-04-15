Matchpool Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $25,803.00 (GUP)

Matchpool (CURRENCY:GUP) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 15th. One Matchpool token can currently be purchased for about $0.0229 or 0.00000442 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, Gatecoin and HitBTC. Matchpool has a total market cap of $1.72 million and approximately $25,803.00 worth of Matchpool was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Matchpool has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Matchpool alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006345 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00377098 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019496 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002276 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.00 or 0.01257635 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00216795 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00001575 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00005958 BTC.

Matchpool Token Profile

Matchpool’s launch date was January 14th, 2017. Matchpool’s total supply is 98,855,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 tokens. Matchpool’s official message board is community.matchpool.com . Matchpool’s official Twitter account is @matchpool and its Facebook page is accessible here . Matchpool’s official website is matchpool.co . The Reddit community for Matchpool is /r/Matchpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Matchpool

Matchpool can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, HitBTC, Liqui, Gatecoin and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matchpool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matchpool should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Matchpool using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Matchpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Matchpool and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.