Masco Corp (MAS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.01 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) will report $2.01 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Masco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.13 billion. Masco reported sales of $1.92 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Masco will report full-year sales of $8.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.58 billion to $8.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.87 billion to $9.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Masco.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Masco had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 520.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MAS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $41.00 target price on shares of Masco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Masco in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Masco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.90.

In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 23,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $927,134.83. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 96,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,876,625.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 165,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.92, for a total value of $6,596,700.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 398,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,895,265.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 298,940 shares of company stock valued at $11,890,269 over the last 90 days. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Masco in the 1st quarter worth $2,646,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Masco in the 1st quarter worth $20,577,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Masco in the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 453,775 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 13,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAS opened at $40.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.06. Masco has a 1-year low of $27.03 and a 1-year high of $41.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.20%.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

