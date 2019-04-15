MarketAxess (MKTX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 2.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MKTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.67.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MKTX stock traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $261.25. The stock had a trading volume of 62,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,558. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.17, a PEG ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.19. MarketAxess has a 12-month low of $172.09 and a 12-month high of $260.57.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $112.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.37 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 39.69% and a return on equity of 30.31%. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MarketAxess will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.94, for a total transaction of $4,418,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,023,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,163,021.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Steinhardt sold 3,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total transaction of $687,180.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,368,722.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,187 shares of company stock worth $6,961,901. Company insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 0.7% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 89,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,913,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 65,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,818,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the third quarter worth $378,000. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 2.4% during the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 99.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

Recommended Story: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.