Marina Biotech (MRNA) Stock Price Up 5%

Marina Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRNA)’s share price rose 5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.94 and last traded at $25.84. Approximately 632,468 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 1,013,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.61.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Marina Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Marina Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Marina Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Marina Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Marina Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Marina Biotech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.11.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Marina Biotech stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Marina Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRNA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Marina Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary drug therapeutics primarily for hypertension, arthritis, pain, and oncology in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Prestalia, a single-pill fixed dose combination (FDC) of perindopril argenine, an angiotensin-converting-enzyme inhibitor; and amlodipine besylate, a calcium channel blocker for the treatment of hypertension.

