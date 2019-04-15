Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) Shares Sold by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. reduced its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Hanson McClain Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, CEO Gary R. Heminger sold 187,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $12,164,230.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 434,166 shares in the company, valued at $28,220,790. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $61.59 on Monday. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a fifty-two week low of $54.29 and a fifty-two week high of $88.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $41.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.37.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.43. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The firm had revenue of $32.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MPC. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.18 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Standpoint Research began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. They set an “accumulate” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.24.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Speedway, and Midstream. It refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its six refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

