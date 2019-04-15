Manchester United (MANU) Receives Daily Media Impact Score of -2.50

Media headlines about Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) have been trending negative recently, InfoTrie reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Manchester United earned a news impact score of -2.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the company an news buzz score of 3 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Manchester United’s analysis:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manchester United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank set a $20.00 target price on Manchester United and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Manchester United in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Manchester United currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.25.

Shares of MANU stock opened at $19.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $790.23 million, a PE ratio of 142.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.62. Manchester United has a 1-year low of $16.91 and a 1-year high of $27.70.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $208.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.27 million. Manchester United had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Manchester United will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. Manchester United’s payout ratio is 128.57%.

Manchester United Company Profile

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

