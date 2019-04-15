Madison Square Garden Co (MSG) Holdings Raised by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,393 shares during the quarter. Madison Square Garden makes up about 2.1% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Jag Capital Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Madison Square Garden worth $13,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MSG. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 844,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,153,000 after acquiring an additional 6,842 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden by 3.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 74,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden in the third quarter worth about $311,000. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden by 20.1% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden by 30.5% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSG shares. Imperial Capital lifted their target price on Madison Square Garden from $372.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Madison Square Garden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $333.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Madison Square Garden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Madison Square Garden presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.00.

Shares of MSG stock traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $307.30. The stock had a trading volume of 96,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,936. Madison Square Garden Co has a one year low of $236.78 and a one year high of $330.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.33 and a beta of 0.54.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.33. The firm had revenue of $632.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.52 million. Madison Square Garden had a return on equity of 0.48% and a net margin of 0.77%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Co will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Madison Square Garden

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

