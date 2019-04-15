Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $453,000 Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,709,674 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $966,960,000 after acquiring an additional 36,558 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,497,423 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $846,912,000 after acquiring an additional 79,567 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 704,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $398,579,000 after acquiring an additional 28,271 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 627,108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $354,680,000 after acquiring an additional 31,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 472,776 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $267,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTD. Zacks Investment Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $742.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Evercore ISI lowered Mettler-Toledo International from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $546.04 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $615.84.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 23,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $665.14, for a total transaction of $15,414,619.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,250,615.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.50, for a total value of $166,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 404 shares in the company, valued at $268,458. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 150,995 shares of company stock worth $100,997,450 over the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MTD opened at $742.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.35. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $500.74 and a 52 week high of $750.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.74 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $817.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.58 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 94.57% and a net margin of 17.46%. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 22.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

