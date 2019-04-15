Macquarie Group Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Vedanta Ltd (VEDL)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Vedanta Ltd (NYSE:VEDL) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,500 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vedanta were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vedanta during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vedanta by 1,667.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vedanta in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vedanta in the third quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vedanta in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC cut Vedanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. CLSA cut Vedanta from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Bank of America cut Vedanta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Vedanta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE VEDL opened at $10.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.98. Vedanta Ltd has a 12-month low of $8.34 and a 12-month high of $19.05.

Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter. Vedanta had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 9.59%.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th.

Vedanta Profile

Vedanta Limited operates as a diversified natural resources company in India. The company produces oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, iron ore, copper, and aluminum. It also operates 1,980 megawatts (MW) thermal coal-based commercial power facilities; a 600 MW thermal coal-based commercial power facility in Jharsuguda; a 600 MW thermal coal- based commercial power facility in Korba; 274 MW wind power plants; and a 100 MW power plant.

