Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 14,423 Shares of Infosys Ltd (INFY)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 38.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,423 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,423 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Infosys by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 41,879,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $398,696,000 after buying an additional 647,262 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in Infosys by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 39,628,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $377,260,000 after buying an additional 7,430,134 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Infosys by 1,119,378.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,065,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,449,000 after buying an additional 34,062,676 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Infosys by 166.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,932,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,416,000 after buying an additional 18,705,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Infosys by 140.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,803,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,425,000 after buying an additional 15,050,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Infosys alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Infosys in a report on Friday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Nomura upgraded shares of Infosys from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Infosys from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.23.

NYSE:INFY opened at $10.55 on Monday. Infosys Ltd has a one year low of $8.24 and a one year high of $11.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.54.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Infosys had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 24.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Infosys Ltd will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright law. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/15/macquarie-group-ltd-acquires-14423-shares-of-infosys-ltd-infy.html.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

Featured Article: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.