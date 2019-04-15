Luther Burbank Corp (LBC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Luther Burbank Corp (NASDAQ:LBC) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.13.
LBC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Luther Burbank in a research note on Sunday, February 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th.
In other news, CEO Simone Lagomarsino bought 10,000 shares of Luther Burbank stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.46 per share, with a total value of $104,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.78% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:LBC traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.60. 63,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Luther Burbank has a 12 month low of $7.92 and a 12 month high of $13.16. The firm has a market cap of $604.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.14.
Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.65 million. Equities analysts predict that Luther Burbank will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Luther Burbank Company Profile
Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for individuals, entrepreneurs, professionals, and businesses in the United States. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.
