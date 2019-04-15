Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 400 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (MU)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MU. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 73.3% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 709 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Cross Research downgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.59.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 21,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total value of $834,358.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 86,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,426,614.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 14,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $621,159.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,442,119.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

MU traded down $0.43 on Monday, reaching $41.58. 8,033,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,341,820. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $64.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $46.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.87.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 43.56%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc manufactures and sells memory and storage solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR Flash, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron, Crucial, and Ballistix brands, as well as private labels.

