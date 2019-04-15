Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Increases Position in Camden Property Trust (CPT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $2,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 149.9% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 174,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,288,000 after acquiring an additional 104,410 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 148.0% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 39,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after buying an additional 23,863 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust in the third quarter valued at about $407,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 3.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 154,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,418,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 46.2% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 5,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William F. Paulsen sold 2,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.17, for a total value of $280,821.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CPT. Sandler O’Neill cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup set a $100.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $87.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.81.

NYSE:CPT traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $102.36. 2,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,916. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.54. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $82.60 and a 52-week high of $102.87.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $244.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.35 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 16.36%. Research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.09%.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

