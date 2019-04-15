Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $6.40 Million Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (CRM)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,400 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $6,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 426.5% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 179 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet raised salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, January 7th. Pivotal Research upgraded salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on salesforce.com from $174.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.82.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $0.49 on Monday, hitting $160.22. 27,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,695,933. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $113.60 and a 12 month high of $166.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $123.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.39.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The CRM provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Keith Block sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.44, for a total value of $396,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,753,516.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 6,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $923,059.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,370,209.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 440,337 shares of company stock valued at $69,281,589. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

