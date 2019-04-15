Livepeer 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $25,579.00 (LPT)

Livepeer (CURRENCY:LPT) traded down 8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. During the last week, Livepeer has traded down 20.5% against the dollar. One Livepeer token can now be bought for $6.74 or 0.00133348 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex and Radar Relay. Livepeer has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $25,579.00 worth of Livepeer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $632.87 or 0.12519472 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00045327 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000333 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00001120 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00026198 BTC.

About Livepeer

LPT is a token. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2018. Livepeer’s total supply is 12,551,001 tokens. Livepeer’s official Twitter account is @LivepeerOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Livepeer is livepeer.org . Livepeer’s official message board is medium.com/livepeer-blog . The Reddit community for Livepeer is /r/livepeer and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Livepeer

Livepeer can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex and Radar Relay. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Livepeer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Livepeer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Livepeer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

